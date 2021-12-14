All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
aerial view beautiful sunset above Karon beach Phuket. scenery sunlight on the horizon. smooth waves at sunset. Scene of Colorful light in the sky background. aerial photography 4k resolution.
t
By thaisign
- Stock footage ID: 1083861460
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|662.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Aerial view of the sunsets over sea. Beautiful sea waves. Pink sand and amazing sea. Summer sunset seascape. Atlantic Ocean beach sunsets. Water texture. Top view of the fantastic natural sunsets. 4K
hd00:30Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
hd00:31Aerial lightning rainy clouds time lapse, nature dark evening day, beautiful thunderstorm rolling cloudscape, tornado, supercell bad, danger time. Colourful horizon.
4k01:15Collections SKY CLEAR beautiful cloud Blue sky with clouds 4K sun Time lapse clouds 4k rolling puffy cumulus cloud relaxation weather dramatic beauty atmosphere background Aerials Slow motion abstract
4k00:17Nature Environment Dark huge cloud sky black stormy cloud motion big stormy rain day thunderstorm clouds dancing panorama horizon Time lapse blue cloud moving oxygen Storm giant moving fast movie time
hd00:16EVENING CLOUDS FAST MOVING AWAY, ROLLING DARK SUNSET SKY, Red purple orange blue pink cloudscape time lapse background. FULL HD.
4k00:06Blue sky white clouds. Puffy fluffy white clouds. Cumulus cloud cloudscape timelapse. Summer blue sky time lapse. Nature weather blue sky. White clouds background. Cloud time lapse nature background.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
4k00:16SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy rain during monsoon season washes the lush exotic vegetation close to the empty beach. Small glistening raindrops fall from the dark overcast sky and past tall palm trees.
Related video keywords
4k resolutionaerial viewamazingbackgroundbeautifulbeautiful cloudbeautiful skycloudcloudscapecloudycolorcolorfuldarkfootagegolden skyholidayislandlandmarklight throughmajesticmovenatureoceanoutdoorpanoramaphuketredreflectionsceneryscenicseaskysmoothstunningsunrise sunsetthailandtourismtraveltwilightvacationvideoviewpointwaterwaveweather