 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

aerial view beautiful sunset above Karon beach Phuket. scenery sunlight on the horizon. smooth waves at sunset. Scene of Colorful light in the sky background. aerial photography 4k resolution.

t

By thaisign

  • Stock footage ID: 1083861460
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV662.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of the sunsets over sea. Beautiful sea waves. Pink sand and amazing sea. Summer sunset seascape. Atlantic Ocean beach sunsets. Water texture. Top view of the fantastic natural sunsets. 4K
4k00:14Aerial view of the sunsets over sea. Beautiful sea waves. Pink sand and amazing sea. Summer sunset seascape. Atlantic Ocean beach sunsets. Water texture. Top view of the fantastic natural sunsets. 4K
Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
hd00:30Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
Aerial lightning rainy clouds time lapse, nature dark evening day, beautiful thunderstorm rolling cloudscape, tornado, supercell bad, danger time. Colourful horizon.
hd00:31Aerial lightning rainy clouds time lapse, nature dark evening day, beautiful thunderstorm rolling cloudscape, tornado, supercell bad, danger time. Colourful horizon.
Collections SKY CLEAR beautiful cloud Blue sky with clouds 4K sun Time lapse clouds 4k rolling puffy cumulus cloud relaxation weather dramatic beauty atmosphere background Aerials Slow motion abstract
4k01:15Collections SKY CLEAR beautiful cloud Blue sky with clouds 4K sun Time lapse clouds 4k rolling puffy cumulus cloud relaxation weather dramatic beauty atmosphere background Aerials Slow motion abstract
Nature Environment Dark huge cloud sky black stormy cloud motion big stormy rain day thunderstorm clouds dancing panorama horizon Time lapse blue cloud moving oxygen Storm giant moving fast movie time
4k00:17Nature Environment Dark huge cloud sky black stormy cloud motion big stormy rain day thunderstorm clouds dancing panorama horizon Time lapse blue cloud moving oxygen Storm giant moving fast movie time
EVENING CLOUDS FAST MOVING AWAY, ROLLING DARK SUNSET SKY, Red purple orange blue pink cloudscape time lapse background. FULL HD.
hd00:16EVENING CLOUDS FAST MOVING AWAY, ROLLING DARK SUNSET SKY, Red purple orange blue pink cloudscape time lapse background. FULL HD.
Blue sky white clouds. Puffy fluffy white clouds. Cumulus cloud cloudscape timelapse. Summer blue sky time lapse. Nature weather blue sky. White clouds background. Cloud time lapse nature background.
4k00:06Blue sky white clouds. Puffy fluffy white clouds. Cumulus cloud cloudscape timelapse. Summer blue sky time lapse. Nature weather blue sky. White clouds background. Cloud time lapse nature background.
Amber Light Leaks on Black Background. Overlay. Transition. Video Color Filters
4k00:11Amber Light Leaks on Black Background. Overlay. Transition. Video Color Filters

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
Time Lapse: Breathtaking Night Sky from a Cave, Blue Mountains, Australia
4k00:10Time Lapse: Breathtaking Night Sky from a Cave, Blue Mountains, Australia
SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy rain during monsoon season washes the lush exotic vegetation close to the empty beach. Small glistening raindrops fall from the dark overcast sky and past tall palm trees.
4k00:16SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy rain during monsoon season washes the lush exotic vegetation close to the empty beach. Small glistening raindrops fall from the dark overcast sky and past tall palm trees.
CLOSE UP, LENS FLARE, DOF: Beautiful summer evening sunbeams shine on the colorful tulips in the picturesque Dutch countryside. Picturesque shot of a field of tulips illuminated at golden sunset.
4k00:28CLOSE UP, LENS FLARE, DOF: Beautiful summer evening sunbeams shine on the colorful tulips in the picturesque Dutch countryside. Picturesque shot of a field of tulips illuminated at golden sunset.

Related video keywords