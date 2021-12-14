 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

aerial view Floating yachts transport tourists to the beach at Karon beach Phuket. 4k colorful sunset clouds. beautiful golden sky at sunset above the ocean in nature and travel concept.

t

By thaisign

  • Stock footage ID: 1083861448
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV910.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Hot Air Baloons Aerial Drone Flight Over Beautiful Autumn Forrest at Sunet Mountains Beautiful Landscape Background Sunny Vacation Travel Destination Concept
4k00:23Hot Air Baloons Aerial Drone Flight Over Beautiful Autumn Forrest at Sunet Mountains Beautiful Landscape Background Sunny Vacation Travel Destination Concept
Aerial Flight Over Hot Air Baloons in a Mountain Range at Sunset Beautiful Nature Summer Landscape Beauty Religion Relaxation Inspiration Treavel Destination Vacation
4k00:23Aerial Flight Over Hot Air Baloons in a Mountain Range at Sunset Beautiful Nature Summer Landscape Beauty Religion Relaxation Inspiration Treavel Destination Vacation
Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
4k00:07Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
Colourful Red Blue Yellow Colours Hot Air Baloons Aerial Drone Flight Over Beautiful Autumn Forrest at Sunet Mountains Beautiful Landscape Background Sunny Vacation Travel Destination Concept
4k00:23Colourful Red Blue Yellow Colours Hot Air Baloons Aerial Drone Flight Over Beautiful Autumn Forrest at Sunet Mountains Beautiful Landscape Background Sunny Vacation Travel Destination Concept
Dirty water flows into the river through a pipe. Pollution of the environment and water bodies. Ecological catastrophy. Shooting from a copter
4k00:23Dirty water flows into the river through a pipe. Pollution of the environment and water bodies. Ecological catastrophy. Shooting from a copter
Antarctica Icebreaker Boat Break Ice Aerial Zoom in View. Laurence M. Gould Research Boat Float Through Thin Southern Ocean Frozen Surface at Packice Top Flight Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:14Antarctica Icebreaker Boat Break Ice Aerial Zoom in View. Laurence M. Gould Research Boat Float Through Thin Southern Ocean Frozen Surface at Packice Top Flight Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
Straight down drone footage of bridge or road in middle of canal or lake separating sea from sweet water. Commuter or tourist traffic vehicles and cars drive by. Icelandic landscape
4k00:48Straight down drone footage of bridge or road in middle of canal or lake separating sea from sweet water. Commuter or tourist traffic vehicles and cars drive by. Icelandic landscape
Antarctica Icebreaker Vessel Front Aerial View. Laurence M. Gould Research Boat Break Through Southern Ocean Glacier at Frozen Polar Coast Top Tracking Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:14Antarctica Icebreaker Vessel Front Aerial View. Laurence M. Gould Research Boat Break Through Southern Ocean Glacier at Frozen Polar Coast Top Tracking Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of catamaran boat in bay near shore / Anse La Roche bay, Carriacou, Grenada
4k00:16Aerial view of catamaran boat in bay near shore / Anse La Roche bay, Carriacou, Grenada
Aerial panning shot of catamaran in ocean near island / Ronde Island, Grenada
4k00:22Aerial panning shot of catamaran in ocean near island / Ronde Island, Grenada
Aerial Forward: Trees In Park By Edge Of Ocean, Long Bridge Leading Into City in San Diego, United States of America
4k00:28Aerial Forward: Trees In Park By Edge Of Ocean, Long Bridge Leading Into City in San Diego, United States of America
Distant catamaran in flowing ocean near island / Ronde Island, Grenada
4k00:18Distant catamaran in flowing ocean near island / Ronde Island, Grenada

Related video keywords