All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cute little boy in glasses and in a striped turtleneck amusingly threatens with his fist on an orange background. A fun moment. Funny baby
A
By Anton Watman
- Stock footage ID: 1083860566
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|102.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Two cute little african children siblings play with wooden blocks on warm heated floor at home kindergarten, small mixed race kids boy and girl building castle of toys, children development concept
hd00:08Happy mom is lying with her newborn sleeping baby in bed, she admires the baby, gently strokes and kisses him.
hd00:24A cute young boy and other members of the community donate items of food and clothing for a good cause. In slow motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
hd00:11Little boy in glasses shoots from a multi-colored umbrella like a weapon while standing in an orange studio. A bright moment. Childhood
hd00:14Little boy with glasses twists a multi-colored umbrella on his shoulder. A bright moment. Childhood
hd00:18Little boy in glasses twists a multi-colored umbrella while standing on an orange background in the studio. A bright moment. Childhood