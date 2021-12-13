 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Following a Car on a Scenic Road in a Very Green Village

T

By Tomas Andrade e Sousa

  • Stock footage ID: 1083802996
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4343.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV89.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV17.7 MB

Related stock videos

Hikers pack camping tent after night in the scenic place in the forest
4k00:09Hikers pack camping tent after night in the scenic place in the forest
View from rear of train as it passes over bridge and through tunnel in Skagway, AK
hd00:19View from rear of train as it passes over bridge and through tunnel in Skagway, AK
Aerial drone view: White suv car is going on rural road near the wheat field. Drone is following to a car rides in cross country. Adventuring on the car. Top view onto moving car.
4k00:22Aerial drone view: White suv car is going on rural road near the wheat field. Drone is following to a car rides in cross country. Adventuring on the car. Top view onto moving car.
Hikers pack camping tent after night in the scenic place in the forest
4k00:09Hikers pack camping tent after night in the scenic place in the forest
Aerial bird's eye view of car with surfer boards on the roof rides through a forest of coconut trees. Drone aerial shoot. Weekend road trip.
4k00:19Aerial bird's eye view of car with surfer boards on the roof rides through a forest of coconut trees. Drone aerial shoot. Weekend road trip.
Drone from height takes camera family who stand near broken car near forest road
4k00:08Drone from height takes camera family who stand near broken car near forest road
Aerial drone shot of camera following empty spooky and creepy fog or mist covered road in beautiful epic landscape of iceland mountains. Fresh tarmac or asphalt, concept adventure
4k00:23Aerial drone shot of camera following empty spooky and creepy fog or mist covered road in beautiful epic landscape of iceland mountains. Fresh tarmac or asphalt, concept adventure
Aerial orbiting pull out shot of Japanese truck with dogs in chase in rural Hokkaido Japan
4k00:31Aerial orbiting pull out shot of Japanese truck with dogs in chase in rural Hokkaido Japan

Related video keywords