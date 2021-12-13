 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Going Between Beautiful Rocks through a Lake with a Nice Weather

T

By Tomas Andrade e Sousa

  • Stock footage ID: 1083802576
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4352.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV68.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.6 MB

Related stock videos

Dolly shot of cameraing in between two small houses, revealing beautiful lake and mountain scenery. Norway, Rakssetra.
4k00:17Dolly shot of cameraing in between two small houses, revealing beautiful lake and mountain scenery. Norway, Rakssetra.
Top view on a road with a moving cars. Aerial view on a lane between forest and Lake Come. Car driving through the pine wood close to green water.
4k00:23Top view on a road with a moving cars. Aerial view on a lane between forest and Lake Come. Car driving through the pine wood close to green water.
Sailing through wild and beautiful Mediterranean bays covered with pine trees. Blue Voyage, Gocek, Turkey. A fantastic experience between swimming, eating and drinking. Pan shot from Gulet Yacht
hd00:16Sailing through wild and beautiful Mediterranean bays covered with pine trees. Blue Voyage, Gocek, Turkey. A fantastic experience between swimming, eating and drinking. Pan shot from Gulet Yacht
Beautiful lake and a water channel running through hills and forest with a mountain range on the background, Lake Wakatipu between Queenstown and Glenorchy of New Zealand.
4k00:29Beautiful lake and a water channel running through hills and forest with a mountain range on the background, Lake Wakatipu between Queenstown and Glenorchy of New Zealand.
Aerial drone footage of the summit of the Nufenen pass through clouds between Cantons of Valais and Ticino in the alps in Switzerland
4k00:15Aerial drone footage of the summit of the Nufenen pass through clouds between Cantons of Valais and Ticino in the alps in Switzerland
Cinemeagraph Loop - Boat traveling through peaceful waters between mountain range- motion photo
hd00:06Cinemeagraph Loop - Boat traveling through peaceful waters between mountain range- motion photo
Underwater between 2 dolphins. swimming. water quite murky. Sunlight filtering through. one turns looks to camera
hd00:26Underwater between 2 dolphins. swimming. water quite murky. Sunlight filtering through. one turns looks to camera
Lake Ohrid Macedonia. View of the lake standing between the mountains, a beautiful sky with textured clouds through which the sun breaks through and you can see its rays.
4k00:26Lake Ohrid Macedonia. View of the lake standing between the mountains, a beautiful sky with textured clouds through which the sun breaks through and you can see its rays.

Related video keywords