All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Going Between Beautiful Rocks through a Lake with a Nice Weather
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083802576
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|352.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Dolly shot of cameraing in between two small houses, revealing beautiful lake and mountain scenery. Norway, Rakssetra.
4k00:23Top view on a road with a moving cars. Aerial view on a lane between forest and Lake Come. Car driving through the pine wood close to green water.
hd00:16Sailing through wild and beautiful Mediterranean bays covered with pine trees. Blue Voyage, Gocek, Turkey. A fantastic experience between swimming, eating and drinking. Pan shot from Gulet Yacht
4k00:29Beautiful lake and a water channel running through hills and forest with a mountain range on the background, Lake Wakatipu between Queenstown and Glenorchy of New Zealand.
4k00:15Aerial drone footage of the summit of the Nufenen pass through clouds between Cantons of Valais and Ticino in the alps in Switzerland
hd00:06Cinemeagraph Loop - Boat traveling through peaceful waters between mountain range- motion photo
hd00:26Underwater between 2 dolphins. swimming. water quite murky. Sunlight filtering through. one turns looks to camera
Related video keywords
adventurealentejobeautifulbetweenbluecalmcanyoncliffdeepdroneflyingforestgreenhighhikinghilllakelandscapelifemountainmountainsnationalnatureoutdoorpeacefulplaceportugalreflectionrelaxingriverrocksceneryscenicsecretshadowskyslowstonestonessummersunnythoughtfulthroughtourismtrailtravelviewwarmwaterweather