All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Handheld shot of African-American mother, father and 10-year-old girl decorating Christmas tree together
P
By Pressmaster
- Stock footage ID: 1083800122
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|543.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
4k00:16african american family unwrapping christmas presents with children smiling excited little girls enjoying surprise opening gifts mother and father celebrating festive holiday with kids 4k
4k00:15Side view of an African American man and his mixed race daughter enjoying time at a garden together, kneeling, planting, a man is holding a girl who is watering the plants with a watering can, in slow
4k00:15Side view close up of an African American man and his mixed race daughter enjoying time at home together, brushing teeth, making fun together, laughing, in slow motion
4k00:16Joyous little African American family sitting at table in living room, smiling and laughing while playing with carved pumpkins on Halloween
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Side view of a smiling African American couple walking along a beach by the sea holding hands with their young daughter between them, and lifting her in the air, slow motion
4k00:18Side view of an African American couple on a beach by the sea, holding hands with their young son and daughter and spinning them around, slow motion
4k00:13Front view of a smiling African American couple running on a beach away from the sea, piggbacking their young children, dad carrying their son, and mum carrying their daughter, slow motion
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Tilt up shot of happy African-American man and woman sitting on couch in living room with decorated Christmas tree and chatting while using laptop
4k00:12Handheld shot of happy African-American father and daughter decorating gingerbread man cookies in living room with Christmas tree while cheerful mother in apron putting freshly baked batch on table
4k00:06Handheld medium shot of happy young African-American woman and man wearing festive hairband and Santa hat smiling and decorating Christmas tree at home
4k00:09Tracking of African-American mother and daughter sitting at table in living room with Christmas tree and making handmade decorations. Father sitting on couch and using laptop in background
4k00:06Tracking shot of African-American family of three sitting at dinner table and enjoying Christmas dishes while celebrating together in cozy living room
4k00:10Handheld tracking shot of African-American man, woman and girl sitting around dinner table in festive living room and enjoying Christmas dinner
4k00:09Close up mid-section of unrecognizable woman decorating gingerbread man cookie for Christmas while baking with family