All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A close-up of a man's hand with a hair clipper cuts the gray hairs on an older man's head. A street haircut
V
By Venn-Photo
- Stock footage ID: 1083795016
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|92.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Male haircut with electric razor. Close up of hair trimmer hairstyle. Professional hairdresser cutting hair with hair clipper. Man hairdressing with electric shaver
hd00:13Trendy barber cuts bearded man's hair with a clipper in barbershop. Men's hairstyling and hair cutting in salon. Grooming the hair with trimmer. Hairdresser doing haircut in retro hair salon. Dolly in
hd00:37Closeup view of a hairdresser's hands cutting hair with scissors. Young woman getting her hair dressed in hair salon. Hairdresser at work. Beauty saloon. Shot in slowmotion
4k00:10Trendy barber cuts bearded man's hair with a clipper in barbershop. Men's hairstyling and hair cutting in salon. Grooming the hair with trimmer. Hairdresser doing haircut in retro hair salon. Tracking
hd00:10Barber wets hair by spray and combs them, tattoed barber makes haircut for customer at the barber shop, man's haircut and shaving at the hairdresser, barber shop and shaving salon
hd00:11beauty, hairstyle and people concept - happy smiling man and stylist or hairdresser with trimmer doing haircut at hair salon or barber shop