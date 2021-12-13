All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Slowmo tracking shot of two riot police officers in full gear running up to male protester and arresting him
P
By Pressmaster
- Stock footage ID: 1083792586
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|467.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Young African American guy protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protesters fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence.
4k00:13Young Caucasian man protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protester fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence and racism.
hd00:07Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest City Street. Mass protests in the usa. Multiracial group of people with posters blm, police free zone, no racism. Rallies against racism and police brutality
4k00:18Serious strike afro-american man leader with invocatory poster standing in front of determined multi-ethnic crowd protesting against police violence. Black lives matter.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Slowmo tracking shot of riot police officers with shields and batons running after protesters with signs
4k00:41CIRCA 1967 - Firemen put out flames and cops arrest protestors after race riots erupt in Newark, New Jersey. Extensive property damage is shown.
4k00:37CIRCA 1949 - Policemen pat down people attending a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, New York, where an anti-communist protest is expected.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Slowmo tracking shot of riot police officers with shields and batons running after protesters with signs
4k00:11Rear-view slowmo shot of modern couple checking-in in hotel, having conversation with young male manager or receptionist wearing face mask
4k00:29Slowmo medium shot of young woman looking at clipboard held by one of two handymen and discussing problem that needs to be fixed in her house
4k00:21Close up shot of unrecognizable male plumber using flashlight and pliers to check and fix pipes
4k00:11Close up shot of unrecognizable young woman pouring lemon and mint water into glass during picnic with her friends
4k00:24Slowmo shot of happy young people dancing together at cozy campground on summer evening. White campervan parked in background
4k00:18Handheld slowmo of young woman sitting before campervan parked in forest and playing ukulele while her cheerful friends singing song and enjoying music