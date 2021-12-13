 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Slowmo tracking shot of two riot police officers in full gear running up to male protester and arresting him

P

By Pressmaster

  • Stock footage ID: 1083792586
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV467.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Young African American guy protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protesters fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence.
4k00:10Young African American guy protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protesters fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence.
Young Caucasian man protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protester fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence and racism.
4k00:13Young Caucasian man protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protester fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence and racism.
Feet of the police at a Citizens protest action on the street of the city
hd00:19Feet of the police at a Citizens protest action on the street of the city
Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest City Street. Mass protests in the usa. Multiracial group of people with posters blm, police free zone, no racism. Rallies against racism and police brutality
hd00:07Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest City Street. Mass protests in the usa. Multiracial group of people with posters blm, police free zone, no racism. Rallies against racism and police brutality
A march of riot police to protect the city
4k00:10A march of riot police to protect the city
The Police holding the ground during riots, protests in Manhattan, New York, US 06.06.2020
hd00:15The Police holding the ground during riots, protests in Manhattan, New York, US 06.06.2020
Serious strike afro-american man leader with invocatory poster standing in front of determined multi-ethnic crowd protesting against police violence. Black lives matter.
4k00:18Serious strike afro-american man leader with invocatory poster standing in front of determined multi-ethnic crowd protesting against police violence. Black lives matter.
Soldiers with camouflage uniform and black boots marching in formation on parade at national holiday. Special police, guards and army forces on march at anniversary. Independence Day. Slow motion
hd00:10Soldiers with camouflage uniform and black boots marching in formation on parade at national holiday. Special police, guards and army forces on march at anniversary. Independence Day. Slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Slowmo tracking shot of riot police officers with shields and batons running after protesters with signs
4k00:09Slowmo tracking shot of riot police officers with shields and batons running after protesters with signs
CIRCA 1967 - Firemen put out flames and cops arrest protestors after race riots erupt in Newark, New Jersey. Extensive property damage is shown.
4k00:41CIRCA 1967 - Firemen put out flames and cops arrest protestors after race riots erupt in Newark, New Jersey. Extensive property damage is shown.
CIRCA 1949 - Policemen pat down people attending a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, New York, where an anti-communist protest is expected.
4k00:37CIRCA 1949 - Policemen pat down people attending a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, New York, where an anti-communist protest is expected.
Handheld slowmo of African-American protester chanting and confronting unrecognizable riot police officers in gear
4k00:08Handheld slowmo of African-American protester chanting and confronting unrecognizable riot police officers in gear
Same model in other videos
Slowmo tracking shot of riot police officers with shields and batons running after protesters with signs
4k00:09Slowmo tracking shot of riot police officers with shields and batons running after protesters with signs
Rear-view slowmo shot of modern couple checking-in in hotel, having conversation with young male manager or receptionist wearing face mask
4k00:11Rear-view slowmo shot of modern couple checking-in in hotel, having conversation with young male manager or receptionist wearing face mask
Slowmo medium shot of young woman looking at clipboard held by one of two handymen and discussing problem that needs to be fixed in her house
4k00:29Slowmo medium shot of young woman looking at clipboard held by one of two handymen and discussing problem that needs to be fixed in her house
Close up shot of unrecognizable male plumber using flashlight and pliers to check and fix pipes
4k00:21Close up shot of unrecognizable male plumber using flashlight and pliers to check and fix pipes
Close up shot of unrecognizable young woman pouring lemon and mint water into glass during picnic with her friends
4k00:11Close up shot of unrecognizable young woman pouring lemon and mint water into glass during picnic with her friends
Slowmo shot of happy young people dancing together at cozy campground on summer evening. White campervan parked in background
4k00:24Slowmo shot of happy young people dancing together at cozy campground on summer evening. White campervan parked in background
Handheld slowmo of young woman sitting before campervan parked in forest and playing ukulele while her cheerful friends singing song and enjoying music
4k00:18Handheld slowmo of young woman sitting before campervan parked in forest and playing ukulele while her cheerful friends singing song and enjoying music
Handheld slowmo of happy young people sitting at table at campground and having dinner on summer evening. White campervan parked in background
4k00:12Handheld slowmo of happy young people sitting at table at campground and having dinner on summer evening. White campervan parked in background

Related video keywords