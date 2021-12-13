All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Handheld mid-section shot through open window unrecognizable young woman making sandwich in camper
P
By Pressmaster
- Stock footage ID: 1083791239
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|341.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Tracking with mid-section of unrecognizable young woman carrying shopping bags and walking towards clothes shop in mall
4k00:20Mid-section of unrecognizable shirtless sportsman working out with rope during cross-training routine
4k00:18Mid-section tracking of unrecognizable female customers standing by shelve in cosmetic store and choosing products
4k00:11Mid-section shot of unrecognizable young woman sitting in bed and opening envelope with letter from lover
4k00:13 Slowmo mid-section of hands of unrecognizable female DJ using controller and mixing music at party
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Close up mid-section of unrecognizable man pouring wine into glasses held by his friends sitting around table outdoors on summer day. People having picnic outside
4k00:17Mid-section slowmo of multi-ethnic young women preparing salad and cutting avocado in kitchen
4k00:14Handheld mid-section shot of unrecognizable male plumber with toolbox using flashlight and inspecting pipes in bathroom
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Close up shot of unrecognizable young woman pouring lemon and mint water into glass during picnic with her friends
4k00:16Slowmo medium shot of young man with digital camera taking photos of woman with husky looking out open window of camper parked in forest
4k00:24Slowmo shot of happy young people dancing together at cozy campground on summer evening. White campervan parked in background
4k00:10Handheld tracking of young man looking through open window of camper and chatting with young woman sitting on bed inside
4k00:09Close up mid-section of unrecognizable man pouring wine into glasses held by his friends sitting around table outdoors on summer day. People having picnic outside
4k00:16Dolly-out slowmo shot of hipster couple relaxing on bed in camper parked in forest. Young man talking on video call on mobile phone and woman playing ukulele, then looking at camera and smiling
4k00:12Handheld slowmo of happy young people sitting at table at campground and having dinner on summer evening. White campervan parked in background