All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
MUGLA,TURKEY - September 3, 2021: Aerial view of group of young people dancing together after practicing yoga lesson with instructor in the forest.
s
By saaton
- Stock footage ID: 1083789484
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|417.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|61.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Aerial Top Down View of Soccer Field and Two Professional Teams Playing. Kick off Start of the Energetic Match on International Championship
4k00:24Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in beautiful sunset (edited version)
4k00:24Aerial - Epic shot of a man hiking on the edge of the mountain as a silhouette in colorful sunset (edited version)
4k00:12Aerial, edited - Silhouette of a couple giving each other a high five celebrating successful climb on the mountain in beautiful sunset
4k00:19Mountain aerial flight above people hiking along trail path in sunny day. Group of friends summer adventure journey in nature outdoors. Travel exploring Alps, Dolomites, Italy. 4k drone forward video
4k00:14Soccer Player Receives Successful Pass, Kicks a Ball and Scores Amazing Goal doing Bicycle Kick, Goalkeeper Jumps but Fails to Save the Goals. Beautiful Aerial Shot Made from Behind the Goals.
hd00:14hiking in the snow. hikers walking. foot feet steeps. snow winter landscape. sports recreation activity. holiday vacation tourism. people persons male silhouette. fly over. aerial
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28People are playing basketball on court. Aerial vertical top view. Drone is spinning around and flying up.
4k00:15Aerial Top View: Muscular Male Swimmer Diving in Swimming Pool. Professional Athlete Gracefully Jumps, Swims Freestyle, Training Determined to Win Championship. Cinematic Slow Motion, Stylish Colors
4k00:16Aerial Top View: Muscular Male Swimmer in Swimming Pool. Professional Athlete Swims in Butterfly Style, Determination in Training to Win Championship. Cinematic Slow Motion, Stylish Colors
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewalternative lifestyleasanasbeautifulclass clubdancing peopledoing exerciseforestfreedomgreengroup of dancersgroup yoga classgroup yoga on the forestgymnasticslifestylelifestyle peoplenaturalnatural lifenatureoutdoorpeoplepractising yogarelaxing peopletraveltreewellness healthyoga forest