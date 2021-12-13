All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Slowmo shot of young hipster woman walking out of camper parked in forest on summer evening. Table laden with delicious food and grill standing on green grass
P
By Pressmaster
- Stock footage ID: 1083789025
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|951 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|35.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Camera follows hipster millennial young woman in orange jacket running up on top of mountain summit at sunset, jumps on top of rocks, raises arms into air, happy and drunk on life, youth and happiness
4k00:11Collage of diverse people using laptops. Successful business people working on computers. Young students finishing their projects for online education - diversity, communication concept 4k footage
hd00:28Three female friends enjoying traveling in the car. Sitting in rear seat and having fun on a road trip.
hd00:10Creative business team meeting in modern office. Mixed race group of young people discussing start-up ideas, laughing.
4k00:21Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are having fun to start a vacation on a beach with a sea on a sunset.
4k00:05Female team leader standing near table and giving direction to young creative team. Brainstorming of multiethnic group.
4k00:16Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Beautiful Hispanic Woman Shows Interesting Stuff on Her Smartphone to Her Friends while They Have Good Time in Bar. They Laugh, Joke, Drink in Stylish Hipster Bar Establishment.
4k00:09Diverse Group of Young People Have Fun in Bar, Talking, Telling Stories and Jokes. They Drink Various Drinks. They're in the Stylish Hipster Establishment.
4k00:10Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Close up shot of unrecognizable young woman pouring lemon and mint water into glass during picnic with her friends
4k00:16Slowmo medium shot of young man with digital camera taking photos of woman with husky looking out open window of camper parked in forest
4k00:24Slowmo shot of happy young people dancing together at cozy campground on summer evening. White campervan parked in background
4k00:18Handheld slowmo of young woman sitting before campervan parked in forest and playing ukulele while her cheerful friends singing song and enjoying music
4k00:11Handheld close up with tilt up of young woman in hat holding ukulele and sitting on bed in camper while typing on mobile phone
4k00:09Close up mid-section of unrecognizable man pouring wine into glasses held by his friends sitting around table outdoors on summer day. People having picnic outside
4k00:15Handheld slowmo shot of young hipster woman in hat sitting on cozy bed in camper and playing music on ukulele