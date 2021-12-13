 
Saint-Petersburg, RUSSIA - Dec 07 2021, 4k: night traffic and snowfall on Nevsky prospect, on Dec 07, 2021 in Saint-Petersburg, Russia

By Sergey_Bogomyako

  • Stock footage ID: 1083788950
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV318.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV61.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.2 MB

