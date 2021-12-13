 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Viborg, Denmark - July 16, 2015. Mysterious Witchcraft Calls Upon Death Card For Forecasting Of Changes In Future. Predicting Future By Mysterious Witchcraft. Mysterious Witchcraft Future Divination

U

By U360

  • Stock footage ID: 1083785230
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV600.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.4 MB

Related stock videos

Tarot cards falling on a wooden table. One of the cards is revealed and it says wheel of fortune, with a compass in the middle and different figures of creatures with wings. Mystic game. Close up
4k00:08Tarot cards falling on a wooden table. One of the cards is revealed and it says wheel of fortune, with a compass in the middle and different figures of creatures with wings. Mystic game. Close up
Spinning crystal ball and candle light of fortune teller or witch, concept of the magical mystery. Fortune teller table with crystal ball and candles
4k00:17Spinning crystal ball and candle light of fortune teller or witch, concept of the magical mystery. Fortune teller table with crystal ball and candles
London, England - February 14, 2021: animation Tarot Cards are Thrown onto the Table. Card in Focus is The Four of Wands which has a Couple Dancing Under the Structure.Fortune-Telling. Astrology.Magic.Occultism
4k00:11London, England - February 14, 2021: animation Tarot Cards are Thrown onto the Table. Card in Focus is The Four of Wands which has a Couple Dancing Under the Structure.Fortune-Telling. Astrology.Magic.Occultism
Reading Future Playing Tarot Cards Black Magic Ritual. LISBON, PORTUGAL - 23 JANUARY 2020; Male hands playing tarot cards on a mystic table to read the future. Black magic spell
4k00:16Reading Future Playing Tarot Cards Black Magic Ritual. LISBON, PORTUGAL - 23 JANUARY 2020; Male hands playing tarot cards on a mystic table to read the future. Black magic spell
Reading Future Playing Tarot Cards. LISBON, PORTUGAL - 23 JANUARY 2020; Male hands playing tarot cards on a mystic table to read the future
4k00:16Reading Future Playing Tarot Cards. LISBON, PORTUGAL - 23 JANUARY 2020; Male hands playing tarot cards on a mystic table to read the future
Zagreb, Croatia - October 1, 2021. Mysterious forecasting of the future using tarot card. Mysterious card forecasting the events in the persons life. Mysterious card forecasting the important decision
4k00:08Zagreb, Croatia - October 1, 2021. Mysterious forecasting of the future using tarot card. Mysterious card forecasting the events in the persons life. Mysterious card forecasting the important decision
Milan, Italy – April 22, 2001: Mysterious Tarot Card Future Forecasting Art Concept. Mysterious Forecasting Concept Of The High Priestess Card. Mysterious Forecasting Oracle Prophecy Concept.
4k00:09Milan, Italy – April 22, 2001: Mysterious Tarot Card Future Forecasting Art Concept. Mysterious Forecasting Concept Of The High Priestess Card. Mysterious Forecasting Oracle Prophecy Concept.
Lille, France – May 23, 2017: The Lovers Tarot Card Falls Out To Cast A Mysterious Spell. Mysterious Spell Ritual Forecasts Love And Trials Overcome. Card Reading In Mysterious Spell Protecting Love.
4k00:11Lille, France – May 23, 2017: The Lovers Tarot Card Falls Out To Cast A Mysterious Spell. Mysterious Spell Ritual Forecasts Love And Trials Overcome. Card Reading In Mysterious Spell Protecting Love.

Related video keywords