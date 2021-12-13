 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Chernivtsi, Ukraine -June 16, 2021: City Hal in the central square of Chernivtsi at night, Western Ukraine. Night scene from Chernovtsi downtown. Night lights on the Golovna streets of Chernivtsi.

M

By Mazur Travel

  • Stock footage ID: 1083782224
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV553.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.2 MB

Related stock videos

aerial survey. High traffic on the streets of the big city of Kiev, Ukraine. 10. SEPTEMBER 2017. during the hour of peak traffic. Aerial view over crossed roads and grade-crossing elimination structur
4k00:52aerial survey. High traffic on the streets of the big city of Kiev, Ukraine. 10. SEPTEMBER 2017. during the hour of peak traffic. Aerial view over crossed roads and grade-crossing elimination structur
aerial survey. High traffic on the streets of the big city of Kiev, Ukraine. 10. SEPTEMBER 2017. during the hour of peak traffic. Aerial view over crossed roads and grade-crossing elimination structur
4k00:31aerial survey. High traffic on the streets of the big city of Kiev, Ukraine. 10. SEPTEMBER 2017. during the hour of peak traffic. Aerial view over crossed roads and grade-crossing elimination structur
Panoramic view of Odessa city central streets and square near theatre
hd00:08Panoramic view of Odessa city central streets and square near theatre
Aerial footage a big industrial city with a small green park and city transport. Aerial footage of eastern Ukraine city with soviet-style architecture.
4k00:22Aerial footage a big industrial city with a small green park and city transport. Aerial footage of eastern Ukraine city with soviet-style architecture.
Aerial panoramic view on central park in Poltava city, Ukraine. Sunset, low light footage.
hd00:48Aerial panoramic view on central park in Poltava city, Ukraine. Sunset, low light footage.
Kiev/ukraine - Oct 08 2016: Tiny Little Planet 360 Degree Timelapse. Nikolay Shchors Memorial in Lawyer's Day. Kiev Sights. Statue of a Horseman in a Middle of Flower Bed at the Street. Soviet Style
4k00:05Kiev/ukraine - Oct 08 2016: Tiny Little Planet 360 Degree Timelapse. Nikolay Shchors Memorial in Lawyer's Day. Kiev Sights. Statue of a Horseman in a Middle of Flower Bed at the Street. Soviet Style
LVIV, UKRAINE - JULY 16: Unknown people on the central streets of Lviv. Lviv is national and cultural and educational scientific center in the Ukraine on July 16, 2014 in Lviv, Ukraine
hd00:18LVIV, UKRAINE - JULY 16: Unknown people on the central streets of Lviv. Lviv is national and cultural and educational scientific center in the Ukraine on July 16, 2014 in Lviv, Ukraine
Aerial Roofs and streets Old City Lviv, Ukraine. Central part of old city. European City in spring. Populated areas of the city. Panorama of the ancient town. Town Hall, Ukraine Dominican. Drone shot
4k00:16Aerial Roofs and streets Old City Lviv, Ukraine. Central part of old city. European City in spring. Populated areas of the city. Panorama of the ancient town. Town Hall, Ukraine Dominican. Drone shot

Related video keywords