All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Odessa, Ukraine - June 7, 2021: Unidentified people at the Black Sea beach in Odessa, Ukraine. Popular touristic european destination. Arcadia beach in Odessa at summer
M
By Mazur Travel
- Stock footage ID: 1083782221
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|694.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|48.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Zebra mussel (Dreissena polymorpha): clams push out its siphons to filter water, close-up, timelapse.
hd00:23Ecological disaster in the Black Sea. The massive development of blue-green algae, water bloom. Sea pollution, eutrophication, Odessa Bay, Black Sea, Ukrain. Ukraine, Odessa, Black Sea - June 08, 2019
hd00:11Short-snouted seahorse (Hippocampus hippocampus) swimming in the water column, close-up. Black Sea. Ukraine.
4k00:23Salt Lake. Self-precipitating salt. Red water in the Kuyalnik estuary, hypersaline water from Artemia and Dunaliella. Black Sea, Ukraine
Related video keywords
arcadiabeachbeautifulbeautyblackblack seablack sea coastblueclear watercoastcoastaldaydestinationeditorialfamilyholidayholidayslandscapemarinenatureodesaodessaodessa ukraineoutdooroutdoorsplayarecreationresortsandscenescenicseaseascapeshoreskysummersunnyswimmingtourismtowntraveltravel destinationukraineukraine coastukrainianvacationviewwater