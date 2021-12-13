 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Odessa, Ukraine - June 7, 2021: Unidentified people at the Black Sea beach in Odessa, Ukraine. Popular touristic european destination. Arcadia beach in Odessa at summer

M

By Mazur Travel

  • Stock footage ID: 1083782221
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV694.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV48.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.5 MB

Related stock videos

Timelapse sunset on the Black Sea. Crimea, Ukraine. FULL HD
hd00:10Timelapse sunset on the Black Sea. Crimea, Ukraine. FULL HD
Seagulls hover in the sky. Slow motion.
hd00:27Seagulls hover in the sky. Slow motion.
Zebra mussel (Dreissena polymorpha): clams push out its siphons to filter water, close-up, timelapse.
hd00:14Zebra mussel (Dreissena polymorpha): clams push out its siphons to filter water, close-up, timelapse.
Ecological disaster in the Black Sea. The massive development of blue-green algae, water bloom. Sea pollution, eutrophication, Odessa Bay, Black Sea, Ukrain. Ukraine, Odessa, Black Sea - June 08, 2019
hd00:23Ecological disaster in the Black Sea. The massive development of blue-green algae, water bloom. Sea pollution, eutrophication, Odessa Bay, Black Sea, Ukrain. Ukraine, Odessa, Black Sea - June 08, 2019
Short-snouted seahorse (Hippocampus hippocampus) swimming in the water column, close-up. Black Sea. Ukraine.
hd00:11Short-snouted seahorse (Hippocampus hippocampus) swimming in the water column, close-up. Black Sea. Ukraine.
Aerial view of Monument to sunken ships in Black sea, Sevastopol, Crimea.
4k00:29Aerial view of Monument to sunken ships in Black sea, Sevastopol, Crimea.
Salt Lake. Self-precipitating salt. Red water in the Kuyalnik estuary, hypersaline water from Artemia and Dunaliella. Black Sea, Ukraine
4k00:23Salt Lake. Self-precipitating salt. Red water in the Kuyalnik estuary, hypersaline water from Artemia and Dunaliella. Black Sea, Ukraine
Damaged not rotating wind turbine power plant near sea. Windmill stopped broken. Aerial drone shot
4k00:18Damaged not rotating wind turbine power plant near sea. Windmill stopped broken. Aerial drone shot

Related video keywords