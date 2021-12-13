All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Vung Tau, VIETNAM - NOV 28 2021: Focus Healthcare worker with white protective equipment performs coronavirus swab on boy ,man. Nose swab for Covid-19. Doctor getting PCR test at outdoor
D
- Stock footage ID: 1083780484
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|975.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Cute small child daughter dressed in white coat holding stethoscope listening to father patient at home, funny little kid girl playing game as doctor pretending nurse having fun with dad sit on sofa
4k00:06Female doctor measuring high low blood pressure of elderly male patient in hospital. Cardiologist examining old man hypertension sufferer using medical tonometer. Seniors cardiology healthcare concept
hd00:22A medical worker from a charity organization chats with the mother of a young boy she has been examining. In slow motion.
4k00:41Exhausted doctor, nurse taking of coronavirus protective gear N95 mask uniform. Coronavirus Covid-19 outbrek.Mental state of medical professional.Face scars. Mask shortage. Overworked health workers
4k00:15Confident thoughtful senior adult male professional medic, old doctor wears white medical coat glasses holding stethoscope looking through window dreaming, thinking or healthcare and medicine concept.
4k00:10Close up head shot smiling middle aged senior head doctor in white coat with stethoscope on neck looking at camera. Portrait of confident skilled happy general practitioner physician in eyeglasses.
4k00:09Hands of ophtalmology surgeons and assistants with ophtalomological surgery tools during surgical treatment. Indoor. Close up. Doctor wears gloves.
Related video keywords
adultanalyzingbackgroundbeautifulbiologychemicalchemistchemistryconstructioncoronaviruscovid-19diseasedoctorengineerequipmentexperimentfemalegirlhappyhealthhelmethospitallablaboratorylifestylelovemalemanmaskmedicalmedicinenatureoccupationpeoplepersonportraitprotectionresearchresearchersafetysciencescientificscientisttestviruswhitewomanworkworkeryoung