Stock video

Vung Tau, VIETNAM - NOV 28 2021: Focus Healthcare worker with white protective equipment performs coronavirus swab on boy ,man. Nose swab for Covid-19. Doctor getting PCR test at outdoor

By Dong Nhat Huy

  • Stock footage ID: 1083780481
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV912.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

