All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Strasbourg, France - Circa 2019: Driver POV from the car driving on Pl. de la Republique square near Palais du Rhin Palais Imperial - Kaiserpalast
H
By Hadrian
- Stock footage ID: 1083777940
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07STRASBOURG, FRANCE - CIRCA 2017: Vide view of avenue de la Liberte with impressive view of the Palais du Rhin at sunset and Luxury Mercedes-Benz car waiting for the green light, Sun flare sunlight
4k00:23Strasbourg, France - Circa 2019: Driving in winter day driving to Pl. de la Republique square near Palais du Rhin Palais Imperial - Kaiserpalast near Prefecture building
4k00:07STRASBOURG, FRANCE - CIRCA 2017: Avenue de la Liberte with impressive view of the Palais du Rhin at sunset and Luxury Mercedes-Benz car waiting for the green light, Sun flare sunlight
4k00:09STRASBOURG, FRANCE - CIRCA 2017: Avenue de la Liberte with impressive view of the Palais du Rhin at sunset - cars driving on the street, pedestrian on walkway calm French city
4k00:11STRASBOURG, FRANCE - CIRCA 2017: Waving Russian Federation flag waving in front of Consulate of Russia in Strasbourg, France With nearby luxury house and Rolls-Royce car parked in front of it
4k00:28STRASBOURG, FRANCE - CIRCA 2015: Busy intersection in historic old town on a weekend with city buses and cars and pedestrians walking along the historic boulevard in Strasbourg, France
hd00:20STRASBOURG, FRANCE - May 01, 2014: Pedestrians and public transport in front of the Building of the Alsace Regional Council in Strasbourg, France. The Alsace Regional Council has 47 Councillors.
Related video keywords
agedalsaceancientarchitecturebackbalconybasbuildingcarcastlecenturycitydomeeastemperorempireeuropefarmlandfrancefrontendgermanheritagehistorichistoricalhistorical buildingimperialkaiserpalastkaiserplatzlookmajesticneustadtnineteenthofficialoldoutsidepalacepicturesqueprussianregionrhinsaint-pierresnowstorystrasbourgstrasburgtour tourismtouristyvisitwindowwinter