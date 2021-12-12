 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Tarnowskie Gory, Silesia, Poland - December 10, 2021: Christmas tree covered by snow with fairy blinking lights, in the blurred background people walking on the street.

A

By Arkadiusz Kolos

  • Stock footage ID: 1083776887
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP494 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Cracow, Poland - December 1, 2019: Traditional Christmas fair at main market square in Krakow, happy people walking between shop stalls looking for handmade gifts, sweets, food, toys and souvenirs
4k00:28Cracow, Poland - December 1, 2019: Traditional Christmas fair at main market square in Krakow, happy people walking between shop stalls looking for handmade gifts, sweets, food, toys and souvenirs
Woman Taking Pictures of European Christmas Market on Smartphone. Slow Motion. Girl Enjoying Winter Holiday Season, visiting Outdoors Christmas Market, Making photos on cell phone. Wroclaw, Poland
hd00:25Woman Taking Pictures of European Christmas Market on Smartphone. Slow Motion. Girl Enjoying Winter Holiday Season, visiting Outdoors Christmas Market, Making photos on cell phone. Wroclaw, Poland
The traditional parade of Santa Claus and elf at the opening of the Christmas holidays. Christmas Fair at Night. Colourful lights decoration,crowd people in old town Wroclaw, Poland 2018
4k00:15The traditional parade of Santa Claus and elf at the opening of the Christmas holidays. Christmas Fair at Night. Colourful lights decoration,crowd people in old town Wroclaw, Poland 2018
WROCLAW, POLAND - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Happy Family with Daughter eating on Christmas Fair Street Food Donuts at Night
hd00:12WROCLAW, POLAND - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Happy Family with Daughter eating on Christmas Fair Street Food Donuts at Night
European Christmas Market Scene. 4K. Traditional pyramid birth of Christ and Decorated with lights Wroclaw (Breslau) City Hall, Advent Christmas Fair. Winter Holiday Season. Travel Europe Concept.
4k00:27European Christmas Market Scene. 4K. Traditional pyramid birth of Christ and Decorated with lights Wroclaw (Breslau) City Hall, Advent Christmas Fair. Winter Holiday Season. Travel Europe Concept.
Warsaw, Poland - December 24, 2019: Old town Warszawa Christmas market by royal castle square with people, children at holiday scene tree with booth stand kiosks selling food
4k00:19Warsaw, Poland - December 24, 2019: Old town Warszawa Christmas market by royal castle square with people, children at holiday scene tree with booth stand kiosks selling food
WROCLAW, POLAND - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Father makes Photo via Mobile Phone of his Daughter on a Christmas Fair at Night
hd00:13WROCLAW, POLAND - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Father makes Photo via Mobile Phone of his Daughter on a Christmas Fair at Night
WROCLAW, POLAND - DECEMBER 26, 2018: Christmas Presents and Toys Store in a City Mall - Winter Shopping in Europe
4k00:13WROCLAW, POLAND - DECEMBER 26, 2018: Christmas Presents and Toys Store in a City Mall - Winter Shopping in Europe

Related video keywords