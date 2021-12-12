All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Duet of dancers performing afro dance at night with lightstands at background. Hip fop dance. Talented dancers with neon lights at background outdoors. Artist performance. Modern choreography. 4K, UHD
S
By SPY_studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083776815
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:27Beautiful couple dancing latin dance . Professional dancers dancing flamenco, rumba or salsa on red background. Couple in spanish dress performs dance movement. Shot ARRI ALEXA Cinema Camera .
4k00:0550s grey haired wife and husband hold hands while listen music sing song using kitchenware like microphones enjoy karaoke together standing in kitchen feels happy. Hobby, untroubled retirees concept
4k00:17funny girl performing cool dance opposite the building with mirrored glass. Concept of learning hip hop and break dance technique. Youth subculture. Contemporary choreography. Gimbal shot. Slow motion
4k00:14Graceful ballerina and her male partner dancing elements of classical or modern ballet in dark with floodlight backlight. Couple in smoke on black background. Art concept.
4k00:294K Beautiful couple dancing latin dance . Professional dancers dancing flamenco, rumba or salsa on red background. Pair in spanish dress performs dance movement. Shot ARRI ALEXA Cinema Camera .
4k00:54Proffesional and emotional dance scene performed by sexual couple. Shot on RED EPIC Cinema Camera in slow motion.
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Family having fun in winter day. Young couple making snow angels. Happy man and woman lying in snow. Top view. Red coat. 4K, UHD
4k00:29Stylish young man and woman dancing with neon lights. Talented dancers performing hip hop moves outdoors. Youth culture. Modern choreography. Urban view. 4K, UHD
4k00:22Duet of dancers enjoying hip hop moves at night city with neon light at background. Stylish group of two dancers performing afrohouse. Street dance. Afrodance. Slow motion in 4K, UHD
4k00:14Dancers enjoying hiphop moves outdoors at night with neon lights. Artist performance. Youth culture. Stylish group of two dancers performing afrohouse. Slow motion in 4K, UHD
4k00:08Back view of sporty man training street basketball. African american male basketball player practicing outdoors. Sunny day. Dribbling and shooting with ball at court. 4K, UHD
4k00:23Young sportsman posing with basketball ball in sunlight. Portrait of handsome basketball player outdoors. Mixed race man looking at camera. Full length shot in 4K, UHD
4k00:14Handsome man playing basketball. Young man training street basketball. African american basketball player practicing outdoors. Sunny day. Dribbling and shooting with ball at court. 4K, UHD