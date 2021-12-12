All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
0
Stock video
Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018: Panning over public mourning in city center following the gun attack by 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt on the Christmas market Christkindelsmarik in the city of Strasbourg
H
By Hadrian
- Stock footage ID: 1083776452
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|3.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|53.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.6 MB
