 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018: Panning over public mourning in city center following the gun attack by 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt on the Christmas market Christkindelsmarik in the city of Strasbourg

H

By Hadrian

  • Stock footage ID: 1083776452
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV3.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV53.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.6 MB

Related stock videos

people walking in the city on crowded street. urban scenery of unrecognizable persons commuting to work in business district. new york metropolis scene background
4k00:15people walking in the city on crowded street. urban scenery of unrecognizable persons commuting to work in business district. new york metropolis scene background
Crowded building with commuters walking. Artificial intelligence and facial recognition are used for surveillance purposes. Individual data showing sex, race and clothing. Deep learning. Futuristic.
4k00:13Crowded building with commuters walking. Artificial intelligence and facial recognition are used for surveillance purposes. Individual data showing sex, race and clothing. Deep learning. Futuristic.
New York City, United States - Mar 31, 2019: Crowded people, car traffic transportation and billboards displaying advertisement at night in Times Square. American lifestyle or modern city life concept
4k00:15New York City, United States - Mar 31, 2019: Crowded people, car traffic transportation and billboards displaying advertisement at night in Times Square. American lifestyle or modern city life concept
TOKYO, JAPAN -MARCH 2020 : Crowd of people walking at Shinagawa station in busy morning rush hour. Many commuters going to work. People wearing mask to protect from Coronavirus(COVID-19). Slow motion.
hd00:35TOKYO, JAPAN -MARCH 2020 : Crowd of people walking at Shinagawa station in busy morning rush hour. Many commuters going to work. People wearing mask to protect from Coronavirus(COVID-19). Slow motion.
Young African American guy protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protesters fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence.
4k00:10Young African American guy protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protesters fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence.
LONDON - APRIL 11: People walking over Millennium bridge on April 11, 2013 in London, UK. It's a suspension bridge with a total length of 370 metres (1,214 ft) and a width of 4 metres (13 ft).
hd00:09LONDON - APRIL 11: People walking over Millennium bridge on April 11, 2013 in London, UK. It's a suspension bridge with a total length of 370 metres (1,214 ft) and a width of 4 metres (13 ft).
Large crowd of people walking in a big city street. Anonymous crowd. Daytime. High angle. More options in my portfolio. MORE OPTIONS IN MY PORTFOLIO.
4k00:13Large crowd of people walking in a big city street. Anonymous crowd. Daytime. High angle. More options in my portfolio. MORE OPTIONS IN MY PORTFOLIO.
Young Caucasian man protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protester fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence and racism.
4k00:13Young Caucasian man protester screaming and shouting at policemen at demonstration for human rights. USA protester fighting and quarrelling with cops at protest against police violence and racism.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1939 - The New York Housing Authority builds public housing in Queensbridge.
4k01:20CIRCA 1939 - The New York Housing Authority builds public housing in Queensbridge.
CIRCA 1939 - People ride the bus or walk the sidewalks in Harlem.
4k00:52CIRCA 1939 - People ride the bus or walk the sidewalks in Harlem.
Berlin, Germany- Circa 2018: Hyper lapsed view of the famous World Clock located in the public square of Alexanderplatz in Mitte. The current time in 148 major cities is shown.
4k00:07Berlin, Germany- Circa 2018: Hyper lapsed view of the famous World Clock located in the public square of Alexanderplatz in Mitte. The current time in 148 major cities is shown.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - CIRCA 2020s - Establishing shot of the exterior day of the Historic Third Ward in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4k00:18MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - CIRCA 2020s - Establishing shot of the exterior day of the Historic Third Ward in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Related video keywords