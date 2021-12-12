 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018: Men women crowd clapping hands at public mourning in city center following the gun attack by 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt on the Christmas market Christkindelsmarik

H

By Hadrian

  • Stock footage ID: 1083776434
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.6 MB

Related stock videos

4K Timelapse high angle view of busy crowded pedestrian business people man and woman worker with tourist walking crossing street crosswalk with traffic driving cars at Shibuya, Tokyo City, Japan
4k00:104K Timelapse high angle view of busy crowded pedestrian business people man and woman worker with tourist walking crossing street crosswalk with traffic driving cars at Shibuya, Tokyo City, Japan
At the College House Costume Party: Fun Guy Wearing Space Suit Dances Off, Doing Groovy Funky Robot Dance Modern Moves. With Him Beautiful Girls and Boys Dancing in Neon Lights.
4k00:12At the College House Costume Party: Fun Guy Wearing Space Suit Dances Off, Doing Groovy Funky Robot Dance Modern Moves. With Him Beautiful Girls and Boys Dancing in Neon Lights.
Drone Flight Over Rooftop Diverse Young Party People Waving At Drone Holding Sparkler Fire New Years Eve Party Festive Time Happy Event Concept During Beautiful Urban Night
4k00:10Drone Flight Over Rooftop Diverse Young Party People Waving At Drone Holding Sparkler Fire New Years Eve Party Festive Time Happy Event Concept During Beautiful Urban Night
Aerial flight above dancing crowd on Holi Festival Of Colors. Crowd of people colored powder and having fun. Russia, Chelyabinsk, 13 June 2015
4k00:20Aerial flight above dancing crowd on Holi Festival Of Colors. Crowd of people colored powder and having fun. Russia, Chelyabinsk, 13 June 2015
Group of friends dancing in confetti
4k00:07Group of friends dancing in confetti
At the College House Costume Party: Fun Guy Wearing Space Suit Dances Off, Doing Robot Dance Modern Moves. With Him Beautiful Girls and Boys Dancing in Neon Lights.
4k00:11At the College House Costume Party: Fun Guy Wearing Space Suit Dances Off, Doing Robot Dance Modern Moves. With Him Beautiful Girls and Boys Dancing in Neon Lights.
People applausing to the performing musical band in golden confetti and bright stage lights. Inside shooting. A crowd is having fun. Concert atmosphere.
hd00:11People applausing to the performing musical band in golden confetti and bright stage lights. Inside shooting. A crowd is having fun. Concert atmosphere.
Young adult female feminist demonstration. Gender rights feminism fight. Women march movement power sign equality. Gender woman strike empowerment action. Social message. Crowd people city street day.
4k00:08Young adult female feminist demonstration. Gender rights feminism fight. Women march movement power sign equality. Gender woman strike empowerment action. Social message. Crowd people city street day.

Related video keywords