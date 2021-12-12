All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Stock video
Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018 Candles lit and people mourning in city center following the gun attack by 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt on the Christmas market Christkindelsmarik in the city of Strasbourg
By Hadrian
- Stock footage ID: 1083776113
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
