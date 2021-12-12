 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018 Candles lit and people mourning in city center following the gun attack by 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt on the Christmas market Christkindelsmarik in the city of Strasbourg

H

By Hadrian

  • Stock footage ID: 1083776113
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

Related stock videos

Night frames of the memorial with candles and flowers. The place of death in a terrorist attack. Grief and compassion of people. Consequences of terrorist attacks, military actions and politics.
hd00:16Night frames of the memorial with candles and flowers. The place of death in a terrorist attack. Grief and compassion of people. Consequences of terrorist attacks, military actions and politics.
The groom wears a wedding ring a bride in a fabulous location with candles. The big day. In the background a gentle bokeh circles. Makro
hd00:14The groom wears a wedding ring a bride in a fabulous location with candles. The big day. In the background a gentle bokeh circles. Makro
KIEV, UKRAINE - NOV 14, 2015: Flowers and candles memorable memorial set up near the French Embassy in Kiev,Ukraine on November 14,2015 for the victims killed in attacks in Paris (France) on 13.11.15.
hd00:08KIEV, UKRAINE - NOV 14, 2015: Flowers and candles memorable memorial set up near the French Embassy in Kiev,Ukraine on November 14,2015 for the victims killed in attacks in Paris (France) on 13.11.15.
Cropped view of witch with candle dripping wax on voodoo doll during occult ritual
4k00:17Cropped view of witch with candle dripping wax on voodoo doll during occult ritual
Steam in the hot sauna. Relaxation after a hard day. Spa accessories. Man and a healthy lifestyle. People are relaxing in the spa. Slowmotion. Close up
hd00:19Steam in the hot sauna. Relaxation after a hard day. Spa accessories. Man and a healthy lifestyle. People are relaxing in the spa. Slowmotion. Close up
SEOUL - Nov. 19, 2016: Tens of thousands of South Koreans protesting in central Seoul, South Korea calling on President Park Geun-hye to resign over a growing influence-peddling scandal.
4k00:09SEOUL - Nov. 19, 2016: Tens of thousands of South Koreans protesting in central Seoul, South Korea calling on President Park Geun-hye to resign over a growing influence-peddling scandal.
People are lighting the candles at the manifestation in Warsaw Poland about free courts.
4k00:13People are lighting the candles at the manifestation in Warsaw Poland about free courts.
Woman lighting candles for dating. Romantic concept .
hd00:14Woman lighting candles for dating. Romantic concept .

Related video keywords