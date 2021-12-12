 
Stock video

Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018: Antonio L'Europeo text on paper as a memory for Antonio Megalizzi who died following the gun attack on the Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg

By Hadrian

  • Stock footage ID: 1083776107
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV67.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.3 MB

