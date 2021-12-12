 
0

Stock video

Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018: People mourning in city center following the gun attack by 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt on the Christmas market Christkindelsmarik in the city of Strasbourg

H

By Hadrian

  • Stock footage ID: 1083776095
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV38 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.5 MB

