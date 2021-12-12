All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
0
Stock video
Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018: People mourning in city center following the gun attack by 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt on the Christmas market Christkindelsmarik in the city of Strasbourg
By Hadrian
- Stock footage ID: 1083776095
