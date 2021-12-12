 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Strasbourg, France - Dec 2018: Hundreds of people mourning in city center following the gun attack by 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt on the Christmas market Christkindelsmarik in the city of Strasbourg

H

By Hadrian

  • Stock footage ID: 1083776080
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
4k00:25Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
4k00:21Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
New York. March 27 2020. Virtually Empty Times Square and Midtown streets due to Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and Stay at Home regulation issued by Governor Cuomo
hd00:22New York. March 27 2020. Virtually Empty Times Square and Midtown streets due to Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and Stay at Home regulation issued by Governor Cuomo
Tokyo, Japan - Jan 10, 2019: 4K UHD time-lapse of Shibuya crossing, crowded people and car traffic transport across intersection. Tokyo tourist attraction, Japan tourism, or Asian city life concept
4k00:15Tokyo, Japan - Jan 10, 2019: 4K UHD time-lapse of Shibuya crossing, crowded people and car traffic transport across intersection. Tokyo tourist attraction, Japan tourism, or Asian city life concept
Man Opening Door of a Container Warehouse at Dusk. Orange Sky in the Background.
hd00:13Man Opening Door of a Container Warehouse at Dusk. Orange Sky in the Background.
Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Dad. Two Caucasian Babies Ride a Chair. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by Day
4k00:13Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Dad. Two Caucasian Babies Ride a Chair. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by Day
LONDON- FEBRUARY, 2019: Oxford Street circus, time lapse of rush hour from elevated view of world famous London landmark
4k00:10LONDON- FEBRUARY, 2019: Oxford Street circus, time lapse of rush hour from elevated view of world famous London landmark
Tokyo, Japan-04 February, 2020: Slow motion of Japanese business men and women wear face masks. People wearing mask at metro as precautionary measures during coronavirus from Wuhan, China
hd00:13Tokyo, Japan-04 February, 2020: Slow motion of Japanese business men and women wear face masks. People wearing mask at metro as precautionary measures during coronavirus from Wuhan, China

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Two Brave Firefighters Go Up Burning Stairs. They Go Through Open Doors. Building is on Fire. Open Flames and Smoke Everywhere. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Two Brave Firefighters Go Up Burning Stairs. They Go Through Open Doors. Building is on Fire. Open Flames and Smoke Everywhere. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC 4K (UHD).
Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
4k00:25Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
Brave Firefighter Runs Up The Stairs. In Slow Motion. Raging Fire is Seen Everywhere. Shot on RED EPIC 4K (UHD).
4k00:21Brave Firefighter Runs Up The Stairs. In Slow Motion. Raging Fire is Seen Everywhere. Shot on RED EPIC 4K (UHD).
Close-up of a Firefighter's Legs Running Up the Burning Stairs. Building is on Fire Open Flames are Seen Everywhere. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Close-up of a Firefighter's Legs Running Up the Burning Stairs. Building is on Fire Open Flames are Seen Everywhere. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC 4K (UHD).

Related video keywords