All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Casablanca, Morocco - 03 December 2021: Night traffic, cars on highway road on sunset evening night in busy city, urban view of Hassan II mosque in Casablanca, Morocco
M
By Morocko
- Stock footage ID: 1083775930
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|133.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:04Marrakech, Morocco - 29 November 2019: Night traffic jam motion time lapse next to Royal Theatre
hd00:05casablanca / morocco - 06 15 2019 : roundabout Hay hassani in a high view, City tram on a street of Casablanca in Morocco
4k00:22Casablanca, Morocco - 30 November 2019 : cars passing trough the tunnel in front of Hassan II mosque
Related video keywords
activitiesafricaalleyarabicarchitectureasphaltbuildingcarcarscitycityscapeculturedaydestinationdriveeveningexposurefreewayhighwayhistoricislamislamiclandmarklandscapemaghrebminaretmoroccanmoroccomosquemotorwaymuslimparkpeoplereligionreligiousroadskyspeedstreetsunsettourismtraffictransporttransportationtraveltruckurbanvehiclewalkway