 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Casablanca, Morocco - 03 December 2021: Night traffic, cars on highway road on sunset evening night in busy city, urban view of Hassan II mosque in Casablanca, Morocco

M

By Morocko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083775930
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV133.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Marrakech, Morocco - 29 November 2019: Night traffic jam motion time lapse next to Royal Theatre
4k00:04Marrakech, Morocco - 29 November 2019: Night traffic jam motion time lapse next to Royal Theatre
casablanca / morocco - 06 15 2019 : roundabout Hay hassani in a high view, City tram on a street of Casablanca in Morocco
hd00:05casablanca / morocco - 06 15 2019 : roundabout Hay hassani in a high view, City tram on a street of Casablanca in Morocco
Casablanca, Morocco - 30 November 2019 : cars passing trough the tunnel in front of Hassan II mosque
4k00:22Casablanca, Morocco - 30 November 2019 : cars passing trough the tunnel in front of Hassan II mosque
Marrakech, Morocco - 28 January 2020 : view from high angle of traffic at night in Marrakech
4k00:16Marrakech, Morocco - 28 January 2020 : view from high angle of traffic at night in Marrakech
Marrakech, Morocco - 25 September 2019 : high angle view of traffic in the middle of the day
4k00:08Marrakech, Morocco - 25 September 2019 : high angle view of traffic in the middle of the day
Highway driving, POV in Morocco.
hd00:20Highway driving, POV in Morocco.
Mountainside drive in Morocco. Shot in Morocco.
hd00:29Mountainside drive in Morocco. Shot in Morocco.
POV drive, scenic Morocco. Beautiful landscape.
hd00:10POV drive, scenic Morocco. Beautiful landscape.

Related video keywords