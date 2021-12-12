 
Stock video

CHERKASSY, UKRAINE, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021: Caution tape. Protection sign. don't cross the line. red and white stripe. backdrop without people, empty street.

By djtrenershutter

  • Stock footage ID: 1083775480
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV209.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.5 MB

