 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Young displeased redhead curly lady in eyeglasses and panama hat showing loser hand gesture, posing over green chroma key background

G

By Gonchar Evgeny

  • Stock footage ID: 1083775375
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV376.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Disappointed sad redheaded girl reading bad news on mobile phone while standing isolated over blue background
4k00:14Disappointed sad redheaded girl reading bad news on mobile phone while standing isolated over blue background
Confused puzzled redheaded girl standing and looking at camera isolated over blue background
4k00:11Confused puzzled redheaded girl standing and looking at camera isolated over blue background
Displeased ginger redhead young woman in casual blue turquoise t-shirt posing isolated on pink background studio. People lifestyle concept. Looking camera say no with finger gesture showing thumb down
4k00:07Displeased ginger redhead young woman in casual blue turquoise t-shirt posing isolated on pink background studio. People lifestyle concept. Looking camera say no with finger gesture showing thumb down
Young displeased shocked redhead woman isolated over white wall background using mobile phone
4k00:17Young displeased shocked redhead woman isolated over white wall background using mobile phone
Close-up face of sad redhead young woman decorating Christmas tree alone at cozy living room with festive interior. Unhappy lady preparation home to holiday celebration during coronavirus pandemic.
hd00:14Close-up face of sad redhead young woman decorating Christmas tree alone at cozy living room with festive interior. Unhappy lady preparation home to holiday celebration during coronavirus pandemic.
Offended ginger woman in denim shirt holding crossed arms and looking at the camera over yellow background
4k00:16Offended ginger woman in denim shirt holding crossed arms and looking at the camera over yellow background
Young shocked uncertain red-haired woman reading news about coronavirus on smartphone shrugging shoulders in doubt and hesitation standing outdoors.
4k00:07Young shocked uncertain red-haired woman reading news about coronavirus on smartphone shrugging shoulders in doubt and hesitation standing outdoors.
Displeased young ginger woman in dress having hot and waving money yourself over blue background
hd00:12Displeased young ginger woman in dress having hot and waving money yourself over blue background
Same model in other videos
Brainstorm concept. Young pretty redhead woman thinking, having idea and pointing finger up, laughing over green chroma key studio background
4k00:10Brainstorm concept. Young pretty redhead woman thinking, having idea and pointing finger up, laughing over green chroma key studio background
Its enough for me. Young boring redhead curly lady wearing eyeglasses and panama hat showing fed up gesture, expressing denial, green chroma key background
4k00:09Its enough for me. Young boring redhead curly lady wearing eyeglasses and panama hat showing fed up gesture, expressing denial, green chroma key background
Awful idea. Young skeptical redhead curly woman showing fed up gesture, touching her neck, green chroma key studio background
4k00:10Awful idea. Young skeptical redhead curly woman showing fed up gesture, touching her neck, green chroma key studio background
Secret concept. Young mysterious redhead woman looking around and putting finger on lips, smiling over green chroma key background
4k00:08Secret concept. Young mysterious redhead woman looking around and putting finger on lips, smiling over green chroma key background
Young nervous redhead woman in eyeglasses and panama hat biting her fingers, hugging herself over green chroma key background
4k00:11Young nervous redhead woman in eyeglasses and panama hat biting her fingers, hugging herself over green chroma key background
Young thoughtful redhead woman wearing eyeglasses and panama hat counting on fingers to five over green chroma key background, free space
4k00:11Young thoughtful redhead woman wearing eyeglasses and panama hat counting on fingers to five over green chroma key background, free space
Dislike concept. Young redhead curly woman showing thumbs down gesture, expressing denial over green chroma key background
4k00:08Dislike concept. Young redhead curly woman showing thumbs down gesture, expressing denial over green chroma key background
Cute young redhead curly woman wearing panama hat and eyeglasses showing Bellissimo gesture, laughing over green chroma key studio background
4k00:06Cute young redhead curly woman wearing panama hat and eyeglasses showing Bellissimo gesture, laughing over green chroma key studio background

Related video keywords