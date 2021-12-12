 
Russia, Belgorod October 24, 2021 woman brought disposable cups and entered frame. Man drink Coffee on street by car in park. McDonald's coffee for romantic dates. smile friends embrace by green trees

By Vladimir Bolokh

  • Stock footage ID: 1083775144
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV110.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

