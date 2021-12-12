 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Tulipa gesneriana, the Didier's tulip or garden tulip, is a species of plant in the lily family, cultivated as an ornamental in many countries because of its large, showy flowers.

B

By BestPhotoStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083774949
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV196.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.1 MB

Related video keywords