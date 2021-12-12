All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Tulipa gesneriana, the Didier's tulip or garden tulip, is a species of plant in the lily family, cultivated as an ornamental in many countries because of its large, showy flowers.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083774949
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|196.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related video keywords
backgroundsbeauty in naturebecauseblossombotanybouquetclose-upcolorscountriescultivateddaydecorationdidier'seasterfamilyflowerflower headflowerbedformal gardenfreshnessgardengardeninggesnerianagrassgreen colorgrowthlargeleaflilymanymulti colorednatureno peopleornamentaloutdoorspetalpink colorplantpurpleredseasonshowyspeciesspringtimesummertuliptulipayellow