All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Frangula alnus, commonly known as alder buckthorn, glossy buckthorn, or breaking buckthorn, is a tall deciduous shrub in the family Rhamnaceae.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083774937
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|138.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Frangula alnus, commonly known as alder buckthorn, glossy buckthorn, or breaking buckthorn, is tall deciduous shrub in family Rhamnaceae. It does not have thorns.
hd00:15Frangula alnus, commonly known as alder buckthorn, glossy buckthorn, or breaking buckthorn, is a tall deciduous shrub in the family Rhamnaceae.
hd00:12Frangula alnus, commonly known as alder buckthorn, glossy buckthorn, or breaking buckthorn, is a tall deciduous shrub in the family Rhamnaceae.
hd00:21Frangula alnus, commonly known as alder buckthorn, glossy buckthorn, or breaking buckthorn, is a tall deciduous shrub in the family Rhamnaceae.
hd00:22Frangula alnus. commonly known as alder buckthorn, glossy buckthorn, or breaking buckthorn, is a tall deciduous shrub in the family Rhamnaceae.
Related video keywords
agriculturealderalnusapple - fruitapple treeautumnbackgroundsbranchbreakingbuckthornbushclose-upcommonlycropdeciduousfamilyfarmfoodfood and drinkfrangulafreshnessfruitgardeningglossygreen colorgrowthharvestinghealthy eatingknownleafnatureno peopleorchardorganicoutdoorsplantraw foodredrhamnaceaeripeseasonshrubsummersunlightsweet foodtalltreeunripevegetable garden