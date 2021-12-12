 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Agrostis capillaris, the common bent, colonial bent, or browntop, is a rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in the grass family (Poaceae).

B

By BestPhotoStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083774904
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV72.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Agrostis capillaris (New Zealand, Colonial, Common, Rhode Island or Prince Edward Island bent grass or bentgrass, Brown Top) is rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in grass family (Poaceae).
hd00:22Agrostis capillaris (New Zealand, Colonial, Common, Rhode Island or Prince Edward Island bent grass or bentgrass, Brown Top) is rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in grass family (Poaceae).
Agrostis capillaris, common or colonial bent, or browntop, is rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in grass family (Poaceae). It is native to Eurasia.
4k00:05Agrostis capillaris, common or colonial bent, or browntop, is rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in grass family (Poaceae). It is native to Eurasia.
Agrostis capillaris, common or colonial bent, or browntop, is rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in grass family (Poaceae). It is native to Eurasia.
4k00:05Agrostis capillaris, common or colonial bent, or browntop, is rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in grass family (Poaceae). It is native to Eurasia.
Agrostis capillaris, the common bent, colonial bent, or browntop, is a rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in the grass family (Poaceae).
hd00:18Agrostis capillaris, the common bent, colonial bent, or browntop, is a rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in the grass family (Poaceae).
Agrostis capillaris, common or colonial bent, or browntop, is rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in grass family (Poaceae). It is native to Eurasia.
4k00:08Agrostis capillaris, common or colonial bent, or browntop, is rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in grass family (Poaceae). It is native to Eurasia.
Agrostis capillaris, the common bent, colonial bent, or browntop, is a rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in the grass family (Poaceae).
4k00:09Agrostis capillaris, the common bent, colonial bent, or browntop, is a rhizomatous and stoloniferous perennial in the grass family (Poaceae).

Related video keywords