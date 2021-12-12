All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
PRAGUE , CZECH REPUBLIC - NOVEMBER 06 2021: Young female traveler in white brand sneakers walks on moss between pine trees in dense shady forest on sunny day extreme closeup
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083771193
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|984.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Outdoor lifestyle portrait of young pretty sexy girl swimming with neon bright swimming mattress at the pool, wearing bikini and sunglasses, view on ocean, relax and having fun on vacation.
4k00:36Young beautiful Caucasian woman walking in a traditional Emirati dress - abaya in Empty Quarter desert landscape. Abu Dhabi, UAE.
hd00:13Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
4k00:17Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
4k00:18woman relaxing in swimming pool at luxury hotel spa enjoying beautiful sunset view of ocean mediterranean travel holiday resort 4k
4k00:09Lens flare, Slow motion: Close up Women friends running enjoy life playing and freedom beach at sunset, Attractive together of asian female traveler with friends people lifestyle. 4K UHD.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Young beautiful Caucasian woman walking in a traditional Emirati dress - abaya in Empty Quarter desert landscape. Abu Dhabi, UAE.
4k00:11Beautiful Young Woman in a Swimsuit Holding Surfboard Walks on the Beach Towards the Sea. Sun Shines on this Gorgeous Girl. Sea is Visible. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:06Beautiful tourist woman drawing heart shape red lipstick on red telephone booth enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure