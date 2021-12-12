All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - APRIL 23 2021: Joyful women friends talk going out of large fashion and accessories boutique in shopping mall low angle shot slow motion on April 23 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1083771052
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|266.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 27 2018: Joyful guy and girlfriend jump on double bed testing furniture in modern shopping center close view on December 27 in Kazan
hd00:11KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - JUNE 03 2015: Camera shows happy surprised boys looking at amazing scientific experiments in spectator crowd on June 03 in KAZAN
4k00:17KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 27 2018: Happy young women in stylish loose sweaters rest talking in cozy cafe at modern shopping mall food court on December 27 in Kazan
4k00:11KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 27 2018: Pretty brunette ladies talk drinking coffee at little table in cozy modern restaurant in popular shopping mall on December 27 in Kazan
hd00:32KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - OCTOBER 27 2017: Slow motion closeup joyful smiling spectator crowd claps hands and screams at modern concert in evening on October 27 in Kazan
4k00:12KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - JANUARY 20 2019: Young stylish women walk holding different branded shopping bags with purchases past modern fashion stores on January 20 in Kazan
4k00:07KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - MAY 30 2019: Beautiful young women drink coffee and talk sitting at little table in large shopping mall food court cafe on May 30 in Kazan