All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - APRIL 23 2021: Positive blonde woman makes selfie on parking area near large modern shopping mall under clear blue sky slow motion on April 23 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1083771040
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|904.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.7 MB