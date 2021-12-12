 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - APRIL 23 2021: Positive blonde woman makes selfie on parking area near large modern shopping mall under clear blue sky slow motion on April 23 in Kazan

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1083771040
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV904.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.7 MB

Related stock videos

KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - JANUARY 25 2020: Positive young lady with loose hair in white lacy blouse and long skirt walks to Mega shopping mall building on sunny day on January 25 in Kazan
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - JANUARY 25 2020: Positive young lady with loose hair in white lacy blouse and long skirt walks to Mega shopping mall building on sunny day on January 25 in Kazan

Related video keywords