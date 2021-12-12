All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - APRIL 23 2021: Joyful blonde and brunette women go up steps to buy new clothes and accessories in contemporary shopping mall closeup slow motion on April 23 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1083771025
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|248.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - JANUARY 20 2019: Happy guy and blonde girl come together into large IKEA store department making shopping in new trade mall on January 20 in Kazan
4k00:12KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - AUGUST 25 2017: Young blond mom in pink blouse feeds little girl with spoon at cafe table during family dinner at petroleum station on August 25 in Kazan
hd00:21KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 24 2015: Happy ginger lady in casual clothes takes picture of joyful blonde and brunette girl friends at store show window having fun in mall on July 24 in Kazan
hd00:12KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 24 2015: Motion around joyful blonde young woman in sleeveless shirt and jeans posing near fashion store in shopping mall passage on July 24 in Kazan
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 08 2020: Joyful blonde girl laborer model in dark contemporary uniform zips up jacket posing for camera in white studio on February 08 in Kazan
hd00:13KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 24 2015: Pretty ginger and blonde women take elegant small red bags from display spending time in modern fashion store in shopping mall on July 24 in Kazan
hd00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 24 2015: Pretty blonde woman holding blue blouse on hanger looks in large mirror in contemporary fashion store close view on July 24 in Kazan