 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - APRIL 23 2021: Salesman gives logo paper bag with purchase to woman customer doing shopping with friend in fashion store closeup slow motion on April 23 in Kazan

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1083771007
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV199.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.5 MB

Related stock videos

KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 25 2017: Professional seller helps client choose tyre with best protector for safe driving and Viatti logo flag on foreground on December 25 in Kazan
4k00:20KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 25 2017: Professional seller helps client choose tyre with best protector for safe driving and Viatti logo flag on foreground on December 25 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 25 2017: Middle-aged skilled manager shows protector on tyre to young customer and Viatti logo flag on foreground on December 25 in Kazan
4k00:24KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - DECEMBER 25 2017: Middle-aged skilled manager shows protector on tyre to young customer and Viatti logo flag on foreground on December 25 in Kazan

Related video keywords