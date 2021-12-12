 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

White rice is poured from a measuring cup into a transparent container. The process of cooking rice. Close-up.

k

By kovalev1993

  • Stock footage ID: 1083769633
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4112.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

Close up steamed rice and chop stick. Japanese rice in bowl.
hd00:18Close up steamed rice and chop stick. Japanese rice in bowl.
Cooked rice with steam in wooden bowl on dark background,hot cooked rice in bowl selective focus,soft focus
hd00:30Cooked rice with steam in wooden bowl on dark background,hot cooked rice in bowl selective focus,soft focus
Pouring Oil to Pan. Close-Up Food. Cooking Process. Chef Cooking Dish. Chef Preparing Food. (Red Dragon, Cinematic Quality Macro Footage).
4k00:09Pouring Oil to Pan. Close-Up Food. Cooking Process. Chef Cooking Dish. Chef Preparing Food. (Red Dragon, Cinematic Quality Macro Footage).
Turmeric and Turmeric powder in a wooden spoon Rotation
4k00:13Turmeric and Turmeric powder in a wooden spoon Rotation
Hot steam rice in white ceramic bowl with smoke vapor on wooden desk table in front of window background and sunlight.Copy space for food topic,text or word.Japanese rice and Asian food concept.
hd00:23Hot steam rice in white ceramic bowl with smoke vapor on wooden desk table in front of window background and sunlight.Copy space for food topic,text or word.Japanese rice and Asian food concept.
Tradition rice porridge on the table served with dough stick and boiled egg. Best breakfast in the morning, Healthy and clean food good taste ideas concept.
hd00:21Tradition rice porridge on the table served with dough stick and boiled egg. Best breakfast in the morning, Healthy and clean food good taste ideas concept.
Turmeric and Turmeric powder in a wooden spoon Rotation
4k00:22Turmeric and Turmeric powder in a wooden spoon Rotation
Slim and lengthy raw long grain rice in transparent glass with white reflection. Cereals pouring into an empty glass on a pastel background, close-up.
hd00:20Slim and lengthy raw long grain rice in transparent glass with white reflection. Cereals pouring into an empty glass on a pastel background, close-up.

Related video keywords