All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
White rice is poured from a measuring cup into a transparent container. The process of cooking rice. Close-up.
k
By kovalev1993
- Stock footage ID: 1083769633
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|112.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:30Cooked rice with steam in wooden bowl on dark background,hot cooked rice in bowl selective focus,soft focus
4k00:09Pouring Oil to Pan. Close-Up Food. Cooking Process. Chef Cooking Dish. Chef Preparing Food. (Red Dragon, Cinematic Quality Macro Footage).
hd00:23Hot steam rice in white ceramic bowl with smoke vapor on wooden desk table in front of window background and sunlight.Copy space for food topic,text or word.Japanese rice and Asian food concept.
hd00:21Tradition rice porridge on the table served with dough stick and boiled egg. Best breakfast in the morning, Healthy and clean food good taste ideas concept.