All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A hand in a white glove goes over buckwheat. Quality control of groats. Export and import of buckwheat in the world.
k
By kovalev1993
- Stock footage ID: 1083769630
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|139 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Hand in medical gloves draws on buckwheat inscription covid 19.The deficit of buckwheat in Russia in connection with the virus of the coronavirus.The spilling of a lot of buckwheat on white table.
hd00:10Baked vegetables, avocado, tofu and buckwheat buddha bowl. Vegan lunch salad with kale, baked sweet potato, tofu, buckwheat and avocado in white bowl. Vegan food concept.
hd00:20Raw buckwheat seeds in transparent glass with white reflection. Cereals pouring into an empty glass on a pastel background, close-up.
4k00:09Grains of raw green buckwheat slowly fall on a white table. The concept of healthy and vegetarian food. 4K food video. A healthy, balanced diet. Diet product. The concept of losing weight.
Related video keywords
abstractagriculturebackgroundbreakfastbrownbuckwheatcerealcloseupconceptcookerycookingcorncropculturedietdietarydietingdryeatingfoodgraingroatsharvesthealthhealthyheapingredientkitchenmacromanymealnaturalnaturenourishmentnutritionorganicparticlepileproteinrawrotaterotationroughseedtexturetextureduncookedveganvegetarianwhite