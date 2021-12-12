 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Sliced pieces of sausage fall onto white bread. Slow motion.

V

By Veniamin Kraskov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083769297
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Thin slices of pork ham on the wood plate. Dolly shot. Closeup
hd00:07Thin slices of pork ham on the wood plate. Dolly shot. Closeup
slow motion falling slice sausage to table, cooking spaghetti
hd00:08slow motion falling slice sausage to table, cooking spaghetti
Delicious pastrami fall on sandwich bread.
hd00:08Delicious pastrami fall on sandwich bread.
Sliced mushrooms fall on the workpiece pizza, SLOW MOTION
hd00:16Sliced mushrooms fall on the workpiece pizza, SLOW MOTION
Slices of smoked spase sausage falls on a wooden board
hd00:13Slices of smoked spase sausage falls on a wooden board
In a beautiful light, delicious turkish beef sucuk fall on a wooden plate in slow motion. 4K, Very close-up, ghost camera.
4k00:08In a beautiful light, delicious turkish beef sucuk fall on a wooden plate in slow motion. 4K, Very close-up, ghost camera.
Slices of dried sausage in white skin fall on a wooden surface against the background of colored peppers
hd00:17Slices of dried sausage in white skin fall on a wooden surface against the background of colored peppers
In a beautiful light, delicious turkish beef sucuk fall on a wooden plate in slow motion. 4K, Very close-up, ghost camera.
4k00:09In a beautiful light, delicious turkish beef sucuk fall on a wooden plate in slow motion. 4K, Very close-up, ghost camera.

Related video keywords