0

Stock video

A man's hand is screwing an electric lamp into the base

V

By Veniamin Kraskov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083769264
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.87Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP456.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

