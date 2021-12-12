 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Chicken are fried in the oven cooking at home

V

By Veniamin Kraskov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083769255
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV174.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.8 MB

Related stock videos

Close-up of baking hot grill chicken legs in the oven. Roasted chicken meat close-up, 4k footage.
4k00:12Close-up of baking hot grill chicken legs in the oven. Roasted chicken meat close-up, 4k footage.
Baking hot and spicy grill chicken wings in the oven with grain processed
4k00:10Baking hot and spicy grill chicken wings in the oven with grain processed
Baking hot and spicy grill chicken wings in the oven with grain processed
4k00:14Baking hot and spicy grill chicken wings in the oven with grain processed
Whole roasted chicken rotating grilled on fire, barbecue for sale in the gourmet market.Delicious tasty and High protein nutrition for healthy.Food,Business,Easter Concept.
4k00:13Whole roasted chicken rotating grilled on fire, barbecue for sale in the gourmet market.Delicious tasty and High protein nutrition for healthy.Food,Business,Easter Concept.
4K Thanksgiving Turkey Cooking In Oven. Preparing tipical delicious chicken food. Tasty traditional dish Thanksgiving Day-Dan
4k00:174K Thanksgiving Turkey Cooking In Oven. Preparing tipical delicious chicken food. Tasty traditional dish Thanksgiving Day-Dan
Close up of cooking food with flame in a frying pan. Slow motion
hd00:47Close up of cooking food with flame in a frying pan. Slow motion
Baking hot and spicy grill chicken wings in the oven with grain processed
4k00:15Baking hot and spicy grill chicken wings in the oven with grain processed
Baking hot and spicy grill chicken wings in the oven with grain processed
4k00:17Baking hot and spicy grill chicken wings in the oven with grain processed

Related video keywords