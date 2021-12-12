 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Movement of fresh vegetables on a wooden surface

V

By Veniamin Kraskov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083769246
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV50.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Extreme Close Up view of a Hand Seasoning Cooked piece of Meat in a Bright Light. Chef Accompanying Steak with Garlic, Rosemary, Pepper, Salt. Delicious, Modern Cuisine, Exclusive Recipe. 120 fps.
hd00:07Extreme Close Up view of a Hand Seasoning Cooked piece of Meat in a Bright Light. Chef Accompanying Steak with Garlic, Rosemary, Pepper, Salt. Delicious, Modern Cuisine, Exclusive Recipe. 120 fps.
Falling drop into coffee cup, super slow motion at 1000 fps.
4k00:15Falling drop into coffee cup, super slow motion at 1000 fps.
Family dinner with organic salad on rustic wooden table, Food healthy organic vegetable concept with top view
4k00:15Family dinner with organic salad on rustic wooden table, Food healthy organic vegetable concept with top view
Farmer's Market: Farmer Hands Holding Vegetable Box Full Of Fresh Organic Potato, Carrot, Onion, Pepper, Tomat, Cucumber, Cabbage, Beet. Harvest Agriculture Industry Concept. Organic Farm Food Harvest
hd00:23Farmer's Market: Farmer Hands Holding Vegetable Box Full Of Fresh Organic Potato, Carrot, Onion, Pepper, Tomat, Cucumber, Cabbage, Beet. Harvest Agriculture Industry Concept. Organic Farm Food Harvest
Cooking and stirring the spaghetti with red tomato sauce in the frying pan, close-up in slow motion
4k00:24Cooking and stirring the spaghetti with red tomato sauce in the frying pan, close-up in slow motion
Close up view of a man chef cooking italian pizza. The process of making pizza at table . Fresh dough on kitchen table. Cooking at home during isolation period, pandemic 2020. Stay home concept
hd00:28Close up view of a man chef cooking italian pizza. The process of making pizza at table . Fresh dough on kitchen table. Cooking at home during isolation period, pandemic 2020. Stay home concept
Salad flying out of colander in super slow motion, shot on Phantom Flex 4K
hd00:21Salad flying out of colander in super slow motion, shot on Phantom Flex 4K
Granola with natural yogurt, fresh raspberries, honey, almond flakes and poppy seeds in a ceramic bowl on a pink wooden table, top view. Healthy eating concept, perfect breakfast or dessert.
4k00:16Granola with natural yogurt, fresh raspberries, honey, almond flakes and poppy seeds in a ceramic bowl on a pink wooden table, top view. Healthy eating concept, perfect breakfast or dessert.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Tasty Mexican meat tacos served with various vegetables and salsa. With sides in ceramic bowls around. Top view composition.
4k00:32Tasty Mexican meat tacos served with various vegetables and salsa. With sides in ceramic bowls around. Top view composition.
Japanese food composition. Various kinds of sushi placed on black stone board. Spicy kimchi salad, wontong soup, chopsticks and soy souce bowl.
4k00:30Japanese food composition. Various kinds of sushi placed on black stone board. Spicy kimchi salad, wontong soup, chopsticks and soy souce bowl.
Waiter Serves Beautiful Organic Avocado Sandwiches/ Bruschetta on a Wooden Tray, Table Furnished in Mediterranean Food: Seasonal Vegetables, Olive Oil. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Waiter Serves Beautiful Organic Avocado Sandwiches/ Bruschetta on a Wooden Tray, Table Furnished in Mediterranean Food: Seasonal Vegetables, Olive Oil. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Traditional chinese dumplings served in the wooden bamboo steamer over raw wooden background table. Top View composition.
4k00:29Traditional chinese dumplings served in the wooden bamboo steamer over raw wooden background table. Top View composition.

Related video keywords