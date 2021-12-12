All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
POV motion - Walking on a small bridge across the river
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083769243
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|158.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|101.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Close up follow shot of male sneackers or hiking shoes walk in middle of small mountain road in forest. Concept of walking and reaching goals. Urban nomad adventurer on hitchhiking trip
4k00:11POV Shot Of A Man Walking On The High Rope Obstacle With Small Wooden Planks In The Lush Jungle In Chiang Mai, Thailand - high angle
4k00:294K, View of a Smiling Child Sledding in Snow on a Hill in Forest, Happy Little Girl Playing, Sledging in Park, Kids in Winter Christmas Vacation
4k00:084K, View of a Smiling Child Sledding in Snow on a Hill in Forest, Happy Little Girl Playing, Sledging in Park in Winter Vacation
Related video keywords
acrossadventurebamboobeautifulbelowbridgeconservationconstructioncrossingdaydestinationdiscoveryecologyenvironmentexcursionforestgrassgreenhabitatholidaylakelandscapemetalnaturalnaturenearobjectoutdoorsoutsideoverparkpathpeacefulpovrecreationricketyriverskysmallsuspensionswayingtourtourismtraveltreeunstablevacationwalkingwaterway