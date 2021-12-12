All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Falling Snow On Green Leaves In Springtime
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083769237
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.9Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|85 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Changing seasons transition from winter to spring or summer. Starting from winter with snow falling from the sky in wild pine forest and ending with spring scene with morning fog.
4k01:00Christmas Falling snow with snowflakes - Snow falling down slowly 4K animation on Green screen - ( Endless Loop ) Holidays Snowfall with Snow Flakes on Chroma key background
4k00:15Beautiful Northern Lights Animation. Green Lights Aurora Borealis in Norway, Canada, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. Polar weather and blue starry sky on a cold night. Fantastic motion Background in 4k.
4k00:17High quality motion animation repesenting snow falling on green screen. Chroma key. Snowing footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:39Four seasons cycle pictured on a tree. Time passing theme in artistic nature background. Stop motion animation.
4k00:11in the mountains a girl breathes in the woods pure and fresh air. Free and open spaces, places of meditation and relaxation. Concept: the mountains, relaxation, freedom, yoga, purity, breathe