 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Falling Snow On Green Leaves In Springtime

V

By Veniamin Kraskov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083769237
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.9Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP485 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.9 MB

Related stock videos

snow falling at the fir trees branches
hd00:13snow falling at the fir trees branches
Changing seasons transition from winter to spring or summer. Starting from winter with snow falling from the sky in wild pine forest and ending with spring scene with morning fog.
4k00:19Changing seasons transition from winter to spring or summer. Starting from winter with snow falling from the sky in wild pine forest and ending with spring scene with morning fog.
Christmas Falling snow with snowflakes - Snow falling down slowly 4K animation on Green screen - ( Endless Loop ) Holidays Snowfall with Snow Flakes on Chroma key background
4k01:00Christmas Falling snow with snowflakes - Snow falling down slowly 4K animation on Green screen - ( Endless Loop ) Holidays Snowfall with Snow Flakes on Chroma key background
snowfall overlay, black background - winter, slowly falling snow effect - green screen
4k00:59snowfall overlay, black background - winter, slowly falling snow effect - green screen
Snow falling on green screen background
4k00:50Snow falling on green screen background
Beautiful Northern Lights Animation. Green Lights Aurora Borealis in Norway, Canada, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. Polar weather and blue starry sky on a cold night. Fantastic motion Background in 4k.
4k00:15Beautiful Northern Lights Animation. Green Lights Aurora Borealis in Norway, Canada, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. Polar weather and blue starry sky on a cold night. Fantastic motion Background in 4k.
High quality motion animation repesenting snow falling on green screen. Chroma key. Snowing footage
4k00:17High quality motion animation repesenting snow falling on green screen. Chroma key. Snowing footage
Fly Over Majestic Mountain Peaks Golden Hour Matterhorn Mountaineering Existential Thoughts Nature 4k Slow Motion
4k00:12Fly Over Majestic Mountain Peaks Golden Hour Matterhorn Mountaineering Existential Thoughts Nature 4k Slow Motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Four seasons cycle pictured on a tree. Time passing theme in artistic nature background. Stop motion animation.
4k00:39Four seasons cycle pictured on a tree. Time passing theme in artistic nature background. Stop motion animation.
Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
4k00:18Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
in the mountains a girl breathes in the woods pure and fresh air. Free and open spaces, places of meditation and relaxation. Concept: the mountains, relaxation, freedom, yoga, purity, breathe
4k00:11in the mountains a girl breathes in the woods pure and fresh air. Free and open spaces, places of meditation and relaxation. Concept: the mountains, relaxation, freedom, yoga, purity, breathe
Lockdown time lapse shot of silhouette trees against green northern lights in dark at night - Northwest Territories, Canada
4k00:44Lockdown time lapse shot of silhouette trees against green northern lights in dark at night - Northwest Territories, Canada

Related video keywords