All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Motion of slice of watermelon
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083769228
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|72.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12seamless pattern with many red ripe watermelon slices animated on a yellow background. realistic 3d food. advertising concept with copy space
4k00:14Super Slow Motion Shot of Falling Fresh Watermelon Slices into Water on Red Background at 1000fps.
4k00:14seamless animated watermelon slices above a yellow background top view. realistic 3d food. minimal motion design art and rotation as a clock
hd00:12Fresh ripe watermelon slices falls into water with splashes on white background slow motion close-up