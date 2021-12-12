All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Fresh green cabbage stuffed with meat, salt and pepper boiling slowly in water in cooking saucepan
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083769225
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|266.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|63.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Pan with stuffed cabbage leaves on wooden brown table. Ingredients for making cabbage rolls are on the table next to the stuffed cabbage cooked in the pan.
4k00:06Mixed Dolmas dishes of Middle East grape leaves, peppers and eggplant stuffed with rice herb and spices
4k00:07Stuffed cabbage leaves with meat. Known as sarma, golubtsy, dolma. Stuffed cabbage cooked in tomato sauce. Close-up food video.
hd00:20Woman rolling cabbages stuffed with black pudding and potatoes. The pan where it is cooking can be seen.