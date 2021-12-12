 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Man's hands cut a watermelon into two halves

V

By Veniamin Kraskov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083769216
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

seamless animated watermelon slices above a yellow background top view. realistic 3d food. minimal motion design art and rotation as a clock
4k00:14seamless animated watermelon slices above a yellow background top view. realistic 3d food. minimal motion design art and rotation as a clock
Cut watermelon and pieces
hd00:11Cut watermelon and pieces
Watermelon gun shot in native slow motion scene on green background
hd00:21Watermelon gun shot in native slow motion scene on green background
White woman cutting slices of ripe watermelon with knife and putting in bowl. Girl cutting of seedless red watermelon for picnic, eating. Healthy food concept, season fruit, summer party, snacks.
4k00:21White woman cutting slices of ripe watermelon with knife and putting in bowl. Girl cutting of seedless red watermelon for picnic, eating. Healthy food concept, season fruit, summer party, snacks.
Slices of red watermelon
hd00:23Slices of red watermelon
The company of people takes cut pieces of juicy ripe watermelon on black table, flat lay, top view. 4k
4k00:09The company of people takes cut pieces of juicy ripe watermelon on black table, flat lay, top view. 4k
Female Chef's hands pour salad dressing. Healthy feta cheese watermelon vegan fruits salad on wooden cutting board.
hd00:17Female Chef's hands pour salad dressing. Healthy feta cheese watermelon vegan fruits salad on wooden cutting board.
Colorful fruit pattern of fresh watermelon slice on red background.
4k00:08Colorful fruit pattern of fresh watermelon slice on red background.

Related video keywords