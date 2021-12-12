All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Slow motion of a mountain river flowing in the forest
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083769186
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|171.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:45Hand touching water in the forest river or lake. People travel enjoying nature and life concept.
4k00:30Atmospheric smoke 4K Fog effect. VFX Element. Haze background. Abstract smoke cloud. Smoke in slow motion on black background. White smoke slowly floating through space against black background.
4k00:08Free Happy Young Hiker Woman in green raincoat looking up with raised arms enjoying calm rainy day in the nature breathing fresh air, hair blowing in wind, People Mountains Freedom Concept, Happiness
4k00:29Woman with arms raised on top of mountain looking at Sunset view Hiker Girl lifting arm up celebrating life scenic nature landscape enjoying vacation travel adventure Isle of Skye Scotland
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Close up portrait of Woman at top of mountain in nature with blonde hair blowing in wind above the clouds view Hiker Girl in Norway Slow Motion
4k00:23SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Extreme snowboarder carving downhill and spraying snow into camera. Smiling active man snowboarding on groomed ski slope in mountain resort. Cheerful snowboarder turning
4k00:11Woman dancing in the rain freestyle dance outdoors in stormy weather Crazy dancer girl having fun enjoying nature celebrating vacation travel adventure Scotland